McKenzie signed with the Colts this offseason, and he could be the No. 4 receiver in Indianapolis behind Michael Pittman, Alec Pierce and Josh Downs but is not worth drafting in the majority of leagues if he remains in that role. McKenzie spent the past five seasons in Buffalo, and there was some thought that he could have a breakout campaign in 2022. But he managed just 7.9 PPR points per game, and it's hard to expect much more production with the Colts. If McKenzie does well meshing with rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson, add him off the waiver wire. But given his overall body of work, McKenzie is not expected to make much of an impact for Fantasy managers in 2023.