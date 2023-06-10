Spiller will battle a crowded running back room to try to supplant Joshua Kelley as the RB2 in Los Angeles behind Austin Ekeler. To do so, he's going to need a lot better second season. Spiller only played in six games last year due partially to injury and only touched the ball 21 times in those six games. What's worse is that he was miserable on those 21 touches, averaging 2.6 yards per touch compared to 5.3 for Ekeer and 4.7 for Kelley. Holding Spiller in Dynasty makes sense, at least through September, but he's irrelevant in redraft unless he beats out Kelley in training camp.