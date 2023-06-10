Pacheco is projected as the starting running back for the Chiefs but he'll share the workload with both Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Jerick McKinnon. He should be drafted as a low-end No. 2 running back or flex around the Round 7 range in Fantasy drafts. He is a better pick in non-PPR leagues due to his lack of involvement in the passing game. Last year he led the Chiefs backs in attempts, yards and touchdowns as a rookie but still only had four games all season with 15 or more carries and only one game with more than two targets. He'll be tough to trust as a starting Fantasy running back until he earns more consistent playing time. Pacheco only played more than half of the snaps three times, including the playoffs.