The Jets drafted Abanikanda in the fifth round, and he could be a surprise Fantasy option. With Breece Hall coming back from last year's torn ACL, Abanikanda will compete with Zonovan Knight and Michael Carter to be No. 2 on the depth chart. Abanikanda should have the highest ceiling of that trio, and hopefully he's the next man up if Hall misses any time or is slow in his rehab. In 2022 at Pitt, Abanikanda had 239 carries for 1,431 yards and 20 touchdowns and 12 catches for 146 yards and a touchdown. He could emerge as a weekly starter in all Fantasy leagues if Hall is out, and he's worth drafting after Round 10 in redraft leagues if he's No. 2 on the depth chart for the Jets in training camp. In rookie-only drafts for Dynasty leagues, Abanikanda is worth selecting with a second-round pick.