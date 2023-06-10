McKissic remains a free agent at the time of publication, and we'll see if he signs with a new team prior to training camp. He spent 2022 with Washington, but he suffered a neck injury in Week 8 and finished the season on injured reserve. He could end up in a pass-catching role with a new team, and then he could be useful in deeper PPR leagues. In 2020 and 2021, McKissic averaged at least 11.6 PPR points per game, but the 29-year-old has had trouble staying healthy in his career. Keep an eye on where he lands, and he could be a waiver-wire addition during the season if he gets a prominent role on a new team.