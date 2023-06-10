Stoll will be the No. 2 tight end in Philadelphia this season behind Dallas Goedert, but Stoll has minimal Fantasy value in that role. Stoll is not worth drafting in the majority of leagues. In 2022, Stoll had minimal production with 11 catches for 123 yards on 14 targets. The majority of his stats came when Goedert missed five games due to a shoulder injury, but Stoll never topped more than seven PPR points in any outing. Even if Goedert were to miss time again in 2023, it's hard to recommend Stoll as a waiver-wire addition, although that could change if Stoll improves his performance if given an expanded role.