The Jaguars DST surprised in 2022 by scoring the eighth-most Fantasy points per game and their production wasn't even fueled by edge rusher and No. 1 overall pick Travon Walker. The Jaguars return all key pieces to their defense with a few new faces to add depth. They also have one of the easiest schedules with six games against their fellow AFC South teams. With a Week 1 showdown against the Colts, the Jaguars are worth targeting as your DST to start the season.