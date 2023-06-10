Gibbs is expected to be the Lions' passing-downs back while also splitting rushing duties with David Montgomery. Detroit was a running back stat-factory last year, leading the NFL with 27 RB rushing touchdowns while ranking fifth in RB carries and ninth in RB targets. That should continue. Gibbs was an elusive three-down player at Alabama, totaling 10 touchdowns in 12 games with raucous 6.1-yard rushing and 10.1-yard receiving averages last year. He profiles just like Jamaal Charles: a fast, lean runner with very good receiving skills. If D'Andre Swift averaged over 13 PPR points in each of his first three years in Detroit, Gibbs should too -- and with the chance at seeing more touches. Someone in every seasonal draft will take Gibbs before 60th overall, maybe as high as 40th overall, with the hope he accomplishes more than any Lions running back has since Barry Sanders.