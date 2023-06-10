Elliott should once again be considered a No. 1 Fantasy kicker, and he's worth drafting with a last-round pick in all leagues. While he only made 20 field goals in 2022, he had a career-high 51 PATs. The Eagles offense should give Elliott plenty of chances to score points, and he should reward Fantasy managers most weeks. He also made 30 field goals in 2021, so he's capable of connecting on plenty of field goals when given the chance. Elliott has averaged at least 7.5 Fantasy points per game in three of six seasons in the NFL.