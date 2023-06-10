Haener improved drastically during his final season at Fresno State, and no quarterback in this 2023 NFL Draft class had a higher completion rate. The Saints will look to develop him similar to Drew Brees, but it's hard to make the case that he's anywhere near the elite talent Brees was in his prime. Ultimately, Haener's chances of finding consistent playing time will depend on how much of an edge he brings to the table from a mental processing standpoint. Without a rushing profile, it's hard to get excited about him in Dynasty leagues and he's unlikely to play at all as a rookie with both Derek Carr and Jameis Winston ahead of him. Haener isn't worth more than a fourth-round pick in two-QB or Superflex rookie drafts and should go undrafted in one-QB rookie-only drafts.