We're ranking Moody as a No. 2 kicker, but if he has a good camp and start to the season, he could absolutely move into the top 12. He made all 148 extra points he attempted at Michigan and an acceptable 86.7% of his field goals his last two years in college. San Francisco offers a good offense but also a below average kicking environment. If Week 1 goes well, there is a good chance we are suggesting Moody as a streaming option as early as Week 2 at Los Angeles, but we will be less interested in starting him outdoors.