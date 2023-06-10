After signing with the Raiders, Meyers is expected to be the No. 2 target in the passing game behind Davante Adams, making him worth drafting as a No. 4 Fantasy receiver with a mid- to late-round pick. In Las Vegas, Meyers should get a quarterback and offensive coaching upgrade with Jimmy Garoppolo and Josh McDaniels, who hopefully can get even more out of Meyers, who had a breakout year in 2022 by averaging 12.9 PPR points per game. He scored a career-high six touchdowns last season, and we'll see how he does operating opposite Adams. The Raiders also have Hunter Renfrow and Michael Mayer in need of targets, but Meyers should be a favorite option for Garoppolo. If things go right, Meyers could emerge as a weekly starter in three-receiver leagues.