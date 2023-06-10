The Cowboys selected Brooks in the seventh round of the NFL Draft from South Carolina, and he will look for a role in the Dallas receiving corps this season. It's doubtful he'll have a prominent role, and he's not worth drafting in the majority of Fantasy leagues. Brooks began his collegiate career at North Carolina before ultimately transferring to South Carolina. He didn't post much meaningful production until his senior season, during which he recorded 33 receptions, 503 yards and a touchdown. In Dallas, Brooks will compete for the No. 4 role behind CeeDee Lamb, Brandin Cooks and Michael Gallup, but Brooks has minimal Fantasy value if he earns that job. At best, Brooks could be a waiver-wire addition during the year.