Hurts should be considered one of the best Fantasy quarterbacks this season, and he's worth drafting as a top-three player at his position, along with Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen. In one-quarterback leagues, Hurts is worth drafting as early as Round 2. In Superflex and two-quarterback leagues, Hurts is a first-round pick. He had a magical season in 2022 as he helped the Eagles reach the Super Bowl. During the regular season, Hurts averaged 28.1 Fantasy points per game, and he has the potential to be the No. 1 overall quarterback this year. His weapons are among the best in the NFL with A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith and Dallas Goedert, and Hurts is among the best running quarterbacks in the league as well, with consecutive seasons of at least 760 rushing yards and 10 rushing touchdowns. The only concern for Hurts is an injury, and he missed two games last season with a shoulder problem, but hopefully he can play all 17 games in 2023 and have another outstanding campaign.