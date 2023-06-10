Tolbert was expected to have a prominent role for Dallas in his rookie campaign in 2022, but he disappointed with just two catches for 12 yards on three targets for the season. Now, Tolbert will compete to be the No. 4 receiver in Dallas behind CeeDee Lamb, Brandin Cooks and Michael Gallup, and Tolbert has minimal Fantasy value in that role. He's not worth drafting in the majority of leagues. Last year, with Gallup coming off a torn ACL, there was speculation Tolbert could get a healthy amount of targets as a third-round pick in the NFL Draft. But he failed to make a significant contribution, and that could be the case again this season in a crowded receiving corps. At best, Tolbert could be a waiver-wire addition during the year.