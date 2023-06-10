The Giants selected Hyatt in the third round of the NFL Draft from Tennessee, and he could be an impact player right away. He's worth drafting with a late-round pick in all redraft leagues, and he's a second-round selection in rookie-only drafts for Dynasty leagues. The Giants have a crowded receiving corps with Darius Slayton, Isaiah Hodgins, Wan'Dale Robinson, Sterling Shepard and Parris Campbell, but none of those guys are stars, especially with Robinson and Shepard coming off injuries. Hyatt could establish himself as a go-to option for Daniel Jones, and hopefully that's the case in 2023. Hyatt won the Biletnikoff Award in 2022 when he had 67 catches for 1,267 yards and 15 touchdowns at Tennessee, and he could play inside and outside for the Giants, which is vital. The more versatile Hyatt is, the more likely he'll stay on the field, and that could lead to quality production in his rookie campaign.