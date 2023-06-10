Winston returns to the Saints despite a disappointing 2022 season where he was surprised to not get another opportunity to start after Dalton took over following his injury. He returns to back up Derek Carr, another veteran quarterback and also someone who was benched at one point last season. The Saints' deal with Carr isn't a commitment to him long term, so it wouldn't be a total surprise to see Winston start some games in 2023. If he plays, Winston has back-end QB1 upside if the Saints let him air it out to Chris Olave.