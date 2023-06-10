Robinson was a Fantasy star as a rookie in 2020 and had plenty of productive moments in Jacksonville in 2021 before suffering a torn Achilles. He struggled after being traded to the Jets in 2022 despite Breece Hall (ACL) being out. Now Robinson will try to revive his career in New England, where he's likely the No. 2 running back behind Rhamondre Stevenson. Robinson's rookie season of over 1,400 total yards, 10 total touchdowns and 49 receptions shows his upside, but that's not realistic in a backup role. He's worth drafting with a late-round pick if he's No. 2 on the depth chart for the Patriots, and he will compete with Ty Montgomery, Kevin Harris, Pierre Strong Jr. and J.J. Taylor for that role. Of that group, Robinson has the best chance to replace Stevenson if needed, and he could turn into a lottery ticket with enough touches.