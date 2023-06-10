Through six career games, Williams has one touchdown on one catch and a 40-yard rush. Normally we'd tell you to ignore someone like this -- especially someone with a six-week suspension to start the season -- but Williams is a talented receiver. His speed is good enough to compete with Tyreek Hill, his size gives him a large catch radius and his practice experience in Detroit both last fall and this summer should eliminate any remaining learning curve. Once Williams comes back in Week 7, he should begin seeing at least six targets per game with gamebreaking potential on every touch. He's the perfect kind of high-upside flex to pencil into lineups once he serves his suspension. If you like the depth at receiver this year, you could draft Williams in late Round 8 and find someone else to fill in. By Thanksgiving, we should know if Williams is a stud or a bust.