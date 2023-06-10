Crowder signed with the Giants this offseason, and he's expected to be a reserve receiver if he makes the final roster. He's not worth drafting in the majority of leagues. A fractured ankle limited Crowder to just four games with the Bills in 2022, during which time he recorded six catches for 60 yards. Now that he's presumably past his ankle issues, the 29-year-old will have a chance to compete for slot snaps in the Giants' wide receiver corps. However, the Giants have a lot of bodies to compete with, including Isaiah Hodgins, Darius Slayton, Parris Campbell, Jalin Hyatt, Sterling Shepard and Wan'Dale Robinson. If Crowder can outplay those other receivers maybe he'll be worth adding off the waiver wire.