Goff is considered a modest breakout candidate by some, but there are some issues. For one thing, he's averaged more than 20 Fantasy points just three times over his seven-year career, and never more than 22.6 points per game. And while the Lions have added some pretty serious talent in the draft over the past two seasons, they've leaned away from being pass-heavy, especially inside the 10-yard line where they've passed on just 42.5% of their plays last year, seventh-fewest in the league. Goff doesn't run much and also doesn't take a lot of chances with the football. Take some caution with Goff, who should be picked after the likes of Daniel Jones, Russell Wilson and Matthew Stafford. If he's the 20th quarterback off the board in your league, he's a fair value.