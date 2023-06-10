Hall is expected to work as the Vikings' No. 3 quarterback this year after getting picked in Round 5. The 6-foot, 207-pound passer started every game for BYU since 2021, completing 65% of his throws for 8.6 yards per attempt and 51 touchdowns in 22 games. He also added six rushing touchdowns and 4.4 yards per tote. Hall figures to fit into an offense like Minnesota's but is smallish and does have bouts of inaccuracy and velocity issues when throwing deep. He also has a history of multiple concussions and suffered hip, rib, and right ankle injuries while in college. He also will be 25 years old when the season starts. Hall is unlikely to be a Fantasy contributor and shouldn't be rostered in any short- or long-term formats.