Stidham left the Raiders to join the Broncos in the offseason and he should be the primary backup to Russell Wilson. Stidham will likely need an injury to Wilson to see playing time, but it's possible if Wilson is as bad as he was at times last year, the Broncos could bench their star quarterback. Stidham made two starts for the Raiders, lighting the 49ers up for 365 yards and three TDs before coming back to earth against the Chiefs the following week. One interesting note is that Stidham had seven rush attempts in both games. If he gets a shot, he could be an interesting QB2 option if he runs that much. For now, he should only be rostered in the deepest of leagues where you can start multiple quarterbacks.