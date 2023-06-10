Myers will be aiming for his second-consecutive top-five finish and his fifth top-12 finish in six years. We like him as a top-10 option worth a pick in the last round of your Fantasy draft. Over the past three seasons, Myers has made 89.3% of his field goals and 94.4% of his extra points. He led the NFL with a 100% FG conversion rate in 2020 and kicked the longest FG of the year at 61 yards. He has made at least 40 extra points four seasons in a row. If you want to set it and forget it at kicker, Myers should get that done for you without having to pay a premium.