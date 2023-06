Sanders wasn't quite as good as his breakout season in 2020 when he averaged 10.0 Fantasy points per game, but he did have a quality campaign in 2022 with 26 made field goals and a career-high 41 made extra points. The Dolphins offense was explosive under coach Mike McDaniel, and Miami should score plenty of points again in 2023. Sanders should have plenty of scoring chances, and Sanders is worth drafting with a final-round selection.