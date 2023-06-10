Williams is working his way back from tearing his ACL, PLC, and LCL in October. There have been reports that he could be ready for Week 1 and also speculation that he will start the year on the PUP. You should watch his participation in camp very closely. If Williams is 100% for the start of the season, we'd expect him to lead a committee with Samaje Perine and be a solid No. 2 running back. Because questions about his knee will likely linger into camp, we would be more comfortable waiting until Round 6 to draft him. Williams could be a sneaky Dynasty buy, especially for teams who aren't invested in winning in 2023. While it could be a tough season, we would expect him to be 100% by the end of the year and he won't even turn 24 until next April.