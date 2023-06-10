In terms of 2023 value, Smith-Njigba's landing spot doesn't look great. After all, receivers other than Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf combined for just 75 targets in Seattle last year. But the Seahawks didn't draft him in the first round just to have him learn from Lockett and Metcalf this year. The Seahawks threw 136 passes to tight ends last year and spent most of the year in two tight end sets, and that is what you should expect to change. If Metcalf and Lockett stay healthy all year, Smith-Njigba is likely a WR4 at best, but he has enormous upside if either miss time or if Father Time catches up to Lockett. We wouldn't draft Smith-Njigba before Round 10 in a redraft league, but he's a top-three pick in one-QB rookie only drafts.