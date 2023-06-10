Reed has a legit shot to be the Packers' primary slot option at the position -- maybe even their No. 2 receiver. The rookie was a quick-footed, well-nuanced receiver stuck in a bad offense at Michigan State, finishing up with only five touchdowns in 11 games after scoring 10 in 13 games the year before. More importantly, Reed racked up 114 catches on 185 targets (30 were deemed uncatchable) with a 14.6 receiving average. His lack of height and breakaway speed may keep him from being dominant, and 12 drops over those past two years can't be overlooked, but he's pretty polished and should contribute as soon as this year. He's not a must-get in seasonal drafts (though you might pick him up off waivers), but he is very much worth considering after 20th overall in rookie-only drafts.