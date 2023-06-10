There were some Fantasy managers who thought the addition of Tyreek Hill would crush Waddle. Thankfully, that was far from reality, and Waddle had a standout sophomore campaign when he averaged 15.2 PPR points (he was at 15.3 PPR points as a rookie in 2021). Now entering Year 3, it's clear Waddle should be considered among the best Fantasy receivers, and he's worth drafting as early as late Round 2 in all leagues. If there is a concern for Waddle it's the health of Tua Tagovailoa because Waddle's numbers suffered when Tagovailoa was out in 2022, but hopefully the addition of Mike White can help Waddle if pressed into action. As productive as Waddle has been through his first two seasons, this could be his best year yet, and he's someone to target on Draft Day in all formats.