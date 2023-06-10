It's expected that Warren will reprise his role as the Steelers' passing-downs back in 2023, but it probably means he'll only play about one-third of the snaps and be involved on about six or seven touches per game. He also shouldn't be counted on to score much since only 11 of his 330 snaps in 2022 came inside the 10-yard line with five touches. In no way is he even a reliable handcuff for Najee Harris because the Steelers would probably continue splitting reps among other running backs in such a scenario. Warren is debatable as a late-rounder in any league.