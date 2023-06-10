Wilson is back with the Dolphins again in 2023, and we'll see if he can be the best running back in Miami despite competition from Raheem Mostert and rookie De'Von Achane. In 2022, Wilson was acquired from San Francisco, and he performed well in eight games with 96 total touches for 486 total yards and four touchdowns. He scored at least 10 PPR points five times. Mostert, over that same span, had 98 total touches, 544 total yards and three touchdowns. But now Achane is in the mix, and this could be a frustrating backfield if everyone stays healthy. However, Wilson has struggled with injuries, and we'll see how this competition goes in camp. Most likely, Achane will get drafted first by Fantasy managers, followed by Wilson and then Mostert. It's not bad to take a flier on Wilson with a late-round pick in all leagues, and he could be the best running back in Miami in 2023.