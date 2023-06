It's important to note that the best bets at tight end are the prospects who carry over elite athletic traits to the NFL versus production. Woods fits that billing with 4.61 speed, elite size (6-foot-7, 265 pounds) and a massive catch radius (98th percentile). Add that to a few flashes as a rookie, including a 98-yard performance in Week 12, and you have the profile of a tight end worth gambling on with your last-round pick if you don't invest early in the position.