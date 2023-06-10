Ruckert might be the tight end of the future for the Jets, but it's hard to expect him to do much in his sophomore campaign as long as Tyler Conklin and C.J. Uzomah are healthy. Ruckert is not worth drafting in most leagues. As a rookie in 2022, Ruckert barely played and caught one pass for 8 yards on one target in Week 18 at Miami. But the former third-round pick in 2022 from Ohio State has more to offer, and we'll see if the Jets give him the chance to showcase his skills this season. He's a player to hold in Dynasty leagues for now, but he has minimal value coming into the season for redraft leagues. At best, you can add Ruckert off the waiver wire if he starts off the season playing well.