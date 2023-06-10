McKinnon will return to the Chiefs for a third season and is projected to be their top pass-catching back. He was fourth on the team in targets last year with 71, but his nine receiving touchdowns trailed only Travis Kelce. Considering that McKinnon only scored seven touchdowns on his first 257 career targets, you should expect some pretty significant regression in the touchdown department. That likely regression, paired with the fact that he has one regular season game as a Chief with double-digit carries, means he's best left as a dart throw in the double-digit rounds of Fantasy drafts. Playing with Patrick Mahomes does give him significant weekly touchdown upside; you just shouldn't expect anything like what you saw last year.