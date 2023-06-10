When you look at Jeudy's 2022 stats, even per game, they don't quite tell the story of just how special the receiver was when healthy. He played at least 60% of the snaps in 11 games last year and scored at least 14 PPR Fantasy points in eight of them. He began the season with 20.2 Fantasy points against Seattle and ended the season with a five-game stretch averaging 20.1 FPPG. There is a wide range of opinions on the staff as to where Jeudy should be drafted, but you'll have to take him in Round 4 if you want to make sure you get him. If he stays healthy and Russell Wilson bounces back, he can provide value even at that cost.