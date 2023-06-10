The Jets DST has the potential to be a top-five Fantasy option this season and is worth drafting with a late-round pick in all leagues. In 2022, the Jets defense was third in the NFL in points allowed at 302, trailing only the 49ers and Bills. New York also managed 45 sacks, 12 interceptions, four fumble recoveries and one defensive touchdown, but there's reason for optimism with the Jets DST under coach Robert Saleh. The secondary for the Jets is impressive, led by sophomore cornerback Sauce Gardner, and Quinnen Williams is among the best interior defensive linemen in the NFL. Fantasy managers should consider the Jets DST a No. 1 option and worth drafting with a late-round selection in all leagues.