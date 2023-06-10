Garoppolo was supposed to be Josh McDaniels' replacement for Derek Carr in Las Vegas this year. He still may be, but offseason foot surgery has left Garoppolo's health in doubt. The veteran has only played 16 games once in his career and he's only played double-digit games three times. We won't advise drafting him in one-QB leagues even if he's 100% in the preseason, but you can't even consider him a two-QB starter until he's a full go. If the Raiders add another veteran QB in training camp, you can take that as a sign things may not be going well in Garoppolo's recovery. If Tom Brady shows up in silver and black, we'll know for sure.