Blessed with the best receiving corps in football, a pass-first play-caller and an improved offensive line, Burrow is a safe top-five quarterback for Fantasy. In 28 career games with Ja'Marr Chase, Burrow has topped 22 Fantasy points 18 times. And while Burrow's efficiency technically dropped in his third season, he saw an uptick in pass attempts to more than make up for it. And this year, he'll have what's projected to be an easier schedule to help him further. The expectations are set: Burrow is viewed as a 4,500-yard passer with 32-plus touchdown potential along with some rushing production. He may not be explosive enough as a thrower or a runner to be the No. 1 overall Fantasy Football quarterback, but he's a mortal lock to be close. Expect him to be the fourth, fifth or sixth quarterback off the board in every draft.