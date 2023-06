At the time of publication, Flacco remains a free agent, but even if he signs with a team, he's not expected to have a prominent role. Flacco should not be drafted in most Fantasy leagues. Flacco started four games for the Jets in 2022, and he scored 34 Fantasy points in Week 2 at Cleveland. In his three other games, Flacco combined for just 24 Fantasy points. Keep an eye on where he signs, but Flacco will only be a backup quarterback and likely need an injury to earn playing time.