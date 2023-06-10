Mixon has averaged over 15 PPR points per game for three straight seasons, but a fourth consecutive one isn't promised. The 27-year-old is coming off an inconsistent campaign where he recorded one game with a season-best 55.1 PPR points, another one with more than 20, and under 13.0 points in seven of his remaining 12 outings. His role could also change -- third-down back Samaje Perine has moved on to Denver -- but the Bengals added rookie Chase Brown and kept backup speedster Trayveon Williams with pass-downs specialist Chris Evans still on the roster. And naturally, the offense gravitated toward Joe Burrow running the show, leaving Mixon with 15.0 carries per game, a five-year low. Assuming an off-field incident doesn't result in some sort of punishment, Mixon has redeemable value as a lead RB in a strong offense. He just might frustrate you from week to week. That's why Mixon will end up going off the board as a starter with a pick between 30th and 40th overall.