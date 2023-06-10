Slye will open the season as the starting kicker for the Commanders, but he should not be drafted in the majority of leagues. At best, you can add Slye off the waiver wire during the season. In 2022, Slye made 25 of 30 field goals, including four of six from 50 yards, and 24 of 28 PATs. He averaged 6.3 Fantasy points per game, which was the lowest of his career. If the Commanders offense can improve this season under new quarterback Sam Howell or Jacoby Brissett, Slye will hopefully benefit with more scoring chances. But let him prove himself first before using him in the majority of Fantasy leagues.