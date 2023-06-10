Bates will again be the No. 2 tight end for the Commanders this season behind Logan Thomas, but Bates has minimal Fantasy value in that role. He's not worth drafting in the majority of Fantasy leagues. In 2022, Bates had one game with more than six PPR points, and it came in Week 12 against Atlanta when he scored his lone touchdown. He had seven games where he failed to get a target. Unless Thomas misses time, Bates shouldn't have a big role in the passing game, and it's doubtful he'll make an impact for Fantasy managers this year.