Metchie missed his entire rookie season after being diagnosed with acute promyelocytic leukemia last offseason. He is expected to be a full go for training camp, where he'll have the opportunity to earn rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud's trust in an offense that doesn't have a defined WR1. Stroud leaned on slot receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba during the 2021 season when he had Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson in the same receiver room, so keep an eye on Metchie as a sleeper in PPR leagues if he can earn the starting slot role in Houston. Look to snag Metchie in the late rounds of your draft.