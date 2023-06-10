The Panthers targeted Mingo as their first hand-picked wide receiver to pair with Bryce Young's skill set as a passer in this new regime. That kind of draft capital tells a story, and the Panthers obviously liked what they saw on film from Mingo because his production was inconsistent at best and nonexistent at times during his collegiate career. If Mingo develops a great rapport with Young in training camp and preseason, he will be worth the mid-to-late round gamble. Mingo should come off the board in the back end of the first-round in rookie-only one-QB drafts and the early second round in two-QB and Superflex rookie drafts.