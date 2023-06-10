What is it with the consensus RB1 overall failing to finish on top the majority of the time? Taylor's 2022 season was marred by injury and the collapse of the once-dominant Colts offensive line. It certainly didn't help having Sam Ehlinger, Matt Ryan and Nick Foles attempting to keep the offense on the field, and of course, the interim coaching situation was a mess too. While Taylor averaged just 12.2 PPR points per game (33rd-most), this number was dragged down by games he left early with an injury. He averaged the most PPR points per game in 2021 (21.9). The offensive line may never return to 2021 level, and the passing game involvement may not return either, but with Richardson's rushing threat, Taylor should be one of the first five running backs drafted and a front-end first-round pick.