Smith is headed to Atlanta this season where he's expected to be the No. 2 tight end behind Kyle Pitts, and he has minimal Fantasy value in that role and is not worth drafting in the majority of leagues. The good news for Smith is he might play a traditional tight end role compared to Pitts, who is more of a receiving threat. That could allow Smith to become a prime target for Desmond Ridder, and the Falcons don't have a deep receiving corps behind Pitts and Drake London. Smith is also being reunited with Arthur Smith, who was the offensive coordinator in Tennessee when Jonnu had some of his best seasons, including 2020 when he averaged 9.3 PPR points per game. But in two years with the Patriots, Jonnu Smith underperformed with 55 catches for 539 yards and one touchdown on 83 targets. Keep an eye on his progress, and if he starts off the season playing well then add him off the waiver wire.