By drafting Addison in Round 1, the Vikings boosted the explosiveness of their offense with an outstanding route-runner and separator out of USC. It's much needed after Adam Thielen sort of slowed them down in 2022. Addison's past two years of football resulted in some grand numbers, including 98.7 yards and 1.0 touchdowns per game. That was as his team's top target -- imagine what he could be capable of in a pass-happy offense working opposite Justin Jefferson? Despite his smallish frame, Addison has 80-catch, 1,000-yard, seven-score potential this year and every year as long as he's working with Jefferson. That upside propels him to around 75th overall in PPR seasonal leagues and closer to 80th overall in non-PPR. However, because his upside figures to be blocked by Jefferson's play, Addison could be the fourth wideout -- and potentially the seventh-to-10th player -- taken in rookie-only drafts.