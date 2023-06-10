Allen is worth drafting as early as Round 2 in one-quarterback leagues as one of the best Fantasy quarterbacks. In Superflex and two-quarterback leagues, Allen should be drafted in Round 1. In 2022, Allen's 29.1 Fantasy points per game marked his third season in a row averaging at least 27.8. Rookie tight end Dalton Kincaid joins Stefon Diggs, Gabe Davis and Dawson Knox as weapons for Allen, who is a candidate for 4,500 passing yards and 35 passing touchdowns. There is some concern Allen could run less in 2023 after consecutive seasons of at least 122 carries, 762 yards and six touchdowns. But even if the rushing numbers decline, they won't disappear, which still gives Allen a significant edge over his competition. Fantasy managers will have to decide which of Allen, Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts they like best, and Allen could definitely finish as the No. 1 QB in all leagues. He was No. 1 in 2021 and No. 2 in 2022 and 2020.