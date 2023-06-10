Downs brings a complete profile to the mix after dominating in the slot playing for Phil Longo at UNC. He caught just under nine passes a game racking up over 1,000 yards and 11 TDs in 2022. Downs demanded similar volume playing with Sam Howell in 2021. He has a natural feel for how to beat zone and the lower ankle flexion to create consistent separation against man coverage. Downs' size (5-foot-9), small catch radius, and lack of vertical speed (testing time) could potentially be viewed as red flags in translating to the NFL, but he erases most doubts about his speed on game film. Downs' ability to win early in the route with his separation could make him a favorite for rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson -- the easy "lay up" throws are often a big part of the game planning mix for first-year quarterbacks. If you see Richardson and Downs developing an early rapport in training camp, get Downs on your radar as a late-round target. In rookie-only drafts, he's a solid second-round pick.