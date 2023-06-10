Palmer took a major step forward in 2022, more than doubling his target, catch, and yardage totals from his rookie year. We were expecting he would take another step forward in Year 3, but then the Chargers drafted Quentin Johnston in Round 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft. As the roster is currently constructed, Palmer looks locked in as WR4, and no better than sixth on the team in target share. That means you can leave Palmer on the redraft waiver wire until an injury or two opens up an opportunity. He's a solid hold in Dynasty leagues as he's still just 24 years old and both Keenan Allen and Mike Williams have an extensive injury history. It's quite possible Palmer replaces one of them in the starting lineup in 2024.